30th Annual Missoula on Main and Beyond to be held on New Years Eve

MISSOULA- If you're looking for a fun family event to do for New Years, Arts of Missoula is putting on their annual event formerly known as First Night, now being called Missoula on Main and Beyond has 12 hours of events from performances, classes, exhibitions, and so much more. There's plenty of events for all ages.

Most of the events are free, however there are some events that you will have to purchase tickets for. You can purchase the tickets at the door of the event.

There's over 30 events at seven locations.

Heather Adams, the executive director says that this event is important to mark a new beginning.

“It's important to, there's a lot of ceremony with the passage of time. Birthdays and New Year's. It's a time where you're looking back, it's a time where you're looking forward and you're marking the day. And we all do that really differently the holidays are not necessarily always a happy time. Sometimes it's a mixed bag. The art in our lives allow us to process,” Adams said.

For more information and schedule you can head to missoulaonmain.org. There you will also find a QR code for an app for all the events.

