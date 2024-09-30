Veteran journalist Mark Martin joins Montana This Morning on KPAX

Veteran journalist Mark Martin has joined KPAX as the anchor for Montana This Morning.

Mark brings several years of experience to the KPAX team having worked for several stations including most recently the Christian Broadcasting Network.

At CBN Mark reported from the Persian Gulf on what life was like on the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier as well as flying over New Orleans to cover Hurricane Gustav in 2008.

You can catch Mark and Dani Hallows on weekdays from 5 until 7 on Montana This Morning.