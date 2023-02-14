Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announce a joint comedy tour

Everyone’s favorite comedic duo and longtime friends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have just announced that they are embarking on a joint comedy tour. After years of working together on “Saturday Night Live” and many hit movies, the duo is finally taking their show on the road with their Restless Leg Tour.

The four-city tour will kick off at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., before heading to the Chicago Theatre, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Live Nation Comedy, which is producing the tour, shared the news on Twitter.

“JUST ANNOUNCED Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour is celebrating 30 years of friendship,” @LiveNationCmdy wrote on the tweet, adding, “Presale begins Wednesday at 10am local with code: CHORUS.”

The entertainment company also shared a link for ticket sales.

Poehler and Fey first met in 1993 at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic (now iO Chicago). It wasn’t long before the two funny ladies made history as the first and only female co-anchors of “SNL”‘s Weekend Update. Since then, they have gone on to lead their own sitcoms (Poehler on “Parks and Recreation” and Fey on “30 Rock”), create hit comedies such as “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama,” “Sisters” and “Wine Country” and even co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times.

Fey dedicated a chapter of her memoir, “Bossypants,” to Poehler titled “I Don’t Care If You Like It (One in a series of love letters to Amy Poehler).”

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” the duo joked in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Tickets will also be available on Ticketmaster, with presale beginning Feb. 15 using the code “restless.” General sales start Feb. 17.

