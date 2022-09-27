Baskin Robbins’ Latest Ice Cream Flavor Is Made With Ghost Peppers

Baskin-Robbins is kicking off the Halloween season with a new ice cream flavor that offers a bit of a treat and a trick.

New Spicy ‘n Spooky ice cream combines white chocolate ghost pepper-flavored ice cream and dark chocolate ice cream with spicy blood orange flakes. Baskin-Robbins says each flavor stands out on its own, but they also come together for a blend of spicy and sweet.

“This unique flavor experience elevates Baskin-Robbins’ darkest chocolate flavor yet with the unexpected cool, heat of White Chocolate Ghost Pepper Ice Cream and pops of sweet spice from Blood Orange Flakes,” according to their announcement about the flavor.

The ice cream shop’s October Flavor of the Month, it will only be around through the Halloween season, so you’ll want to grab it sometime in October. If you want to wait to try it until Halloween, however, they’re offering 31% off scoops all day on Oct. 31.

Baskin Robbins

In addition to the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins is also adding a cake to the menu that looks perfect for Halloween parties.

The new Trixie the Ghost Cake has a whimsical ghost face created with dark melting chocolate and a cobweb bow made of decorating icing and fudge. The cake is customizable with your favorite ice cream flavor, including Snickers or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, if you want to include some Halloween candy as well.

Baskin Robbins

If you don’t have a Baskin-Robbins near you, Dairy Queen’s fall Blizzards are out now, including returning favorites Very Cherry Chip, Oreo Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Pie.

The menu also includes a new Snickers Brownie Blizzard, which blends vanilla soft serve with Snickers pieces, brownie pieces and caramel; the Reese’s Take 5, which has Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, whole peanuts and pretzels; and Cinnamon Roll Centers, which blends soft cinnamon roll pieces and brown butter cinnamon topping.

Dairy Queen

You’ll also find fall ice cream treats at your local grocery store, including Pumpkin Cheesecake from Enlightened and Halo Top’s Pumpkin Pie.

You can even make your own fall and Halloween desserts, like this pumpkin pie crunch cake, this caramel apple dump cake and these candy apples.

What is your favorite fall dessert?

