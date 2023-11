MISSOULA- The University of Montana Admissions on Sunday, November 12th will be at the Orange Street Food Farm from 3-5 pm to help the UM Admissions team raise food and funds for the Can the Cats off field fundraising competition. Grab a hot chocolate, meet an Admissions counselor, grab some swag, and help us support our Missoula Food Bank.

If you are unable to attend, feel free to support ourfundraiser here.

Can the Cats continues until November 18.