Children’s Museum of Montana hosts "Space Camp"

GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana is hosting "Space Camp" this week.

Coming up next week is “ World of Bugs ” from June 14 through June 18.

It will be a week full of bug-themed STEAM activities.

The cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. Scholarships may be available.

Call (406) 452-6661 to register and for more information.

The museum is located at 22 Railroad Square, just behind the Civic Center in Great Falls.

