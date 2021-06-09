Children’s Museum of Montana hosts "Space Camp"

GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana is hosting "Space Camp" this week.
Coming up next week is “World of Bugs” from June 14 through June 18.
It will be a week full of bug-themed STEAM activities.
The cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. Scholarships may be available.
Call (406) 452-6661 to register and for more information.
The museum is located at 22 Railroad Square, just behind the Civic Center in Great Falls.
Click here to visit the website.
Watch the video above to learn more about what's happening at the Children's Museum of Montana.