Coke Is Debuting Starlight, A New ‘space-Flavored’ Beverage

Coca-Cola is kicking off spring with the release of a new flavor that will have you counting down the days until you can sit outside, gazing at the stars.

New Coca-Cola Starlight is the first limited-edition sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola Creations, a new line announced last year that will include limited-edition, sequential releases. It contains zero sugar and while the brand doesn’t say exactly what it tastes like, they say it combines Coca-Cola with a “dash of the unexpected.”

It has a reddish hue and includes notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that, according to Coca-Cola, “evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”

The flavor is also a throwback to 1987, when the brand partnered with NASA to become one of the first soft drinks to travel to space. It is only around for a limited time, but currently available everywhere you’ll find Coca-Cola, like Walmart, where you can get a 10-count pack for $4.62.

“With Coca-Cola Starlight, we wanted to celebrate the remarkable ability of space exploration to inspire generations to discover new worlds of infinite possibilities,” Oana Vlad, senior director, global brand strategy, The Coca-Cola Company, said in a press release. “We set out to bring that concept to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about space.”

While Coca-Cola says we can expect more “Creation” flavors later this year, this is already the second new product from the brand is in just a few months.

Coca-Cola added a new mocha flavor to their Coca-Cola With Coffee line earlier this year, adding chocolate notes to the carbonated pick-me-up, which joins the other flavors of Dark Blend, Vanilla, Vanilla Zero Sugar and Caramel.

Each can of Mocha Coca-Cola with Coffee packs 69 milligrams of caffeine into 12 ounces, which is more than double the 34 milligrams of caffeine in a can of regular Coca-Cola.

Pepsi also released a new soda that is infused with nitrogen for a different take on the beverage that the brand says is actually “softer than a soft drink.”

Nitro Pepsi is described as creamy and smooth with smaller bubbles than typical soda, all topped off by a frothy foam. The bubbles are made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can, which also means it does not look and taste like a traditional cola or soda. It comes in two flavors: Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola.

