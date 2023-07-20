16-Mile Garage Sale kicking off between East Missoula and Clinton

BONNER- The 16-Mile Garage Sale from Clinton to East Missoula kicks off on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The event is a way for those in that 16-mile stretch to come together as communities.

Some, like Wanda Ovralla and Samantha Duenas, says it’s more than a garage sale, it’s a way to raise money for two causes that mean so much to them.

Duenas is a colon cancer survivor who just reached two years of no disease detected, and her son was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.

The mother and daughter duo do garage sales two to three times a year to raise money for those two causes.

There are currently between 30 and 35 garage sales occurring, but each garage sale has different times.

For locations and times visit the event page on Facebook.

