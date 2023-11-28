A national movement: Giving Tuesday inspires community support at local levels

MISSOULA — Right in the middle of the season of giving is a special day dedicated to giving back to the community.

Giving Tuesday falls on November 28 this year, marking a time for Missoula non-profits to spread their message and encourage donations.

It’s a critical time for community organizations to meet their budget and prepare for next year.

Begun in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a national movement that highlights work done by both larger organizations and individual community members.

“It is a really critical day for Missoula non-profits,” Missoula Community Foundation executive director Marcy Allen says. “It’s an opportunity for them to showcase the work that they’re doing in the community because people are aware the day is going on, so they get to tell their story about their mission-based work.”



Many non-profits take advantage of the momentum of Giving Tuesday by offering special fundraising campaigns.

For example, Garden City Harvest is matching $5,500 of donations if raised by the end of Tuesday.

“We rely on donations on Giving Tuesday and because they amplify the message, because it’s a national movement, people are paying more attention and they’re excited to give,” Garden City Harvest community outreach director Genevieve Jessop Marsh says.

Jessop Marsh compares monetary donations at Garden City to pounds of food for the community.

A lot of the produce grown in the organization’s 400-plus garden plots is donated to other local non-profits, including the Missoula Food Bank, Soft Landing, Youth Homes and All Nations Health Center.

A donation of $50 can grow 40 pounds of carrots for one of these organizations.

“We are wonderful at growing the food and all of our partners are wonderful at finding and knowing their clients and what they need and getting the food to them,” Jessop Mars says.

More than monetary donations, Giving Tuesday is meant to spread the spirit of giving.

“There’s other ways you can give, so I encourage people to think about, you know, ways that they can give back to their community and make a difference. Whether you’re volunteering, or helping a neighbor, it really doesn’t matter. It’s about the spirit of giving,” Allen says.

A list of non-profits in Missoula can be found on Missoula Gives.