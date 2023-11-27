Giving Tuesday: Humane Society of Western Montana in need of donations

MISSOULA — This Giving Tuesday, the animals at the Humane Society of Western Montana need your help.

They are constantly full of cats and dogs but recently, they have seen an influx of cats. Over the week of Thanksgiving, the Humane Society was offering free cats and a buy-one-get-one-free on kittens.

The shelter in Missoula offers low-cost veterinary services, training and education, plus a free pantry.



"It helps get rid of barriers," Director of Outreach, Meredith Stewart explained that sometimes people with financial hardships don't feed themselves so they can use their money to feed their pet. She stated that through free pet food, owners can feed themselves.

Anyone can stop by the Humane Society of Western Montana at 5930 U.S. Highway 93 South in Missoula and grab leashes, collars, kitty litter, and food.

“We can never have enough pet food. If it’s more than we need for feeding the animals in the shelter in this moment we share it with people, pet owners, in the community who are struggling because it’s a constant fundamental need in our community, in every community that has pets and loves pets," Stewart told MTN News.

As a non-profit, the shelter relies on donations so they can give to people and pets in need. Lately, the pantry shelves are getting empty.

Their wishlist includes gallon and quart-sized Ziploc bags, canned dog and cat food, dry dog (they mainly use Science Diet brand) and cat food (open bags are fine, but please make sure bags are clearly labeled), treats (for shelter pets they primarily use hot dogs and cheese, but can use dry treats for community programs), gently used collars, leashes, harnesses, carriers, toys, washable blankets, cat litter.

Other items that are acceptable donations are gift cards for Costco and Wal-Mart, peanut butter, KMR kitten milk replacement formula, puppy milk replacer, Zukes and other soft training treats for dogs, Kong toys, cat wand toys, Rescue Remedy, soft cat toys, lavender essential oil, rawhide chews, and nylabones, copy paper, Post-It notes, stamps, paper towels, pens, and pastel colored card stock.

Drop-off hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call the shelter at (406) 549-3934 during those hours to be let in. If you have any questions, message Meredith Stewart at outreach@myhswm.org.

You can also make a monetary donation here.