Annual Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale kicks off

The annual Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale runs from Lolo to Darby
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 18:18:23-04

LOLO - Starting and Lolo and running all the way to Darby, Friday, June 23, 2023, marked the start of the annual Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale.

Neighbors in each community had the opportunity to set up their own garage sales along U.S. Highway 93 and many side streets.

The two-day event features 250 sales in all with some using the event as a fundraiser for different organizations.

From clothes to campers, there is something for everyone, with participants and sellers alike saying this is truly a community event.

The two-day Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale features 250 sales in all with some using the event as a fundraiser for different organizations.

Londa Taylor one of those hosting a yard sale explains why the event is so important to the Bitterroot communities, "Getting to know your neighbors. A lot of people don't get that opportunity."

The Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale continues from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to view a map of the event and to learn more information.

