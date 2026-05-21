ALBERTON — On Thursday, Alberton's school district superintendent was recognized for her work bringing the school from the bottom to the top in test scores in Western Montana.

Amanda Cyr is the superintendent for Alberton School District. She started in her role last year and at that time, Alberton middle and high schools were ranked at the lowest level for state testing.

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Alberton's superintendent recognized for raising school district's test scores

The schools were ranked so low they were under threat of being taken over by the state.

But within her year as superintendent, test scores turned around, going from the lowest to the highest by working with students and staff.

Cyr was recognized for her work by the Western Montana Association of School Superintendents. She was named the Western Montana Superintendent of the Year.

“This award says the work is paying off and it just makes me proud of how hard I am working [and] where we're going,” Cyr said.

Cyr added that while she may have put in hard work herself, it's the students who ultimately came together to support one another and the school.