SKC's new president kicks off first week in office

Salish Kootenai College is considered a leading tribal college nationwide. With only 37 tribal colleges or TCU (Tribal College & Universities) nationally, Salish Kootenai College serves students right here in Western Montana.

After a national search to fill a prestigious role for a new tribal president, one of their own was selected for this role.

Dr. Michael Munson, a first generation descendant of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes, will serve as the college’s sixth president. This role is succeeded by Dr. Sandra Boham, who retired after eight years at SKC.

Dr. Munson started her new position, Monday and has a dedicated history in higher education, leadership and serving tribal institutions in and out of state. She says she is excited to serve the SKC community.

“It feels like a really exciting opportunity to give back to the community in a way I haven’t been able to do yet,” Munson said, “there’s hopefulness in that and there is excitement.”

Dr. Munson says part of her dissertation as PHD candidate was working with the Selis Qlispe Culture Committee Elders Cultural Advisory Council, and the mentorship she received have been a huge contribution to fulfill this leadership role along with many others.

“I’m really looking forward to strengthening partnerships and thinking strategically to move through everything that we are going through right now,” Munson said.

With approval from The SKC Board of Directors, Dr. Munson experience's met the mission and values to spearhead SKC’s future. Dr. Munson said she is looking forward to giving back to the community.

