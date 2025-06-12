Salish Kootenai College announces new president

PABLO — Salish Kootenai College has announced that Dr. Michael M. Munson is taking over as the school's president following a national search.

Dr. Munson will assume the role on June 23, becoming the sixth president in SKC's history.

Dr. Munson brings more than two decades of experience in higher education, leadership, and Native-serving institutions.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Munson home to the Salish Kootenai College community,” said Eldena Bear Don’t Walk, Chair of the SKC Board of Directors. “Her vision, leadership, and deep understanding of our tribal college values will guide SKC into an exciting new chapter.”

Dr. Munson most recently served as Associate Vice-Provost of Tribal Research and Graduate Education at Washington State University, Pullman, where she led initiatives to expand academic programs, support student success, and strengthen community partnerships.

“I am humbled and excited to return to Salish Kootenai College in this capacity. SKC is an institution with a rich cultural legacy and a powerful commitment to student achievement,” said Dr. Munson. “Together with the SKC community, I look forward to building on the college’s strong foundation and advancing its mission for future generations.”

Dr. Munson succeeds Dr. Sandra Boham, who retired after eight years as president at SKC.