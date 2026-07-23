Community Spotlight: Montana Wounded Warriors benefit concert

Montana Wounded Warriors and Camp Ponderosa Veterans Camp are hosting a benefit concert August 15, 2026 in the Swan Valley.

Montana Wounded Warriors is a local, all-volunteer nonprofit organization based in northwest Montana that provides all-expense-paid hunting and fishing trips to state residents wounded during combat service in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Watch here to learn more about the benefit concert and how you can purchase tickets:

Community Spotlight: Montana Wounded Warriors Concert

Check out Montana Wounded Warriors' website for more information.