Donations still needed for Guerilla Turkey Drive in Missoula (VIDEO)

MISSOULA - The Guerilla Turkey Drive with Townsquare Media in Missoula is in full swing.

We talked with Chris Wolfe on Wednesday to see how the drive is going so far.

Watch the interview with Chris Wolfe below.

Donations still needed for Guerilla Turkey Drive in Missoula

People can drop off frozen turkey donations at the Townsquare Media studios at 3250 South Reserve Street on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Any donations are greatly appreciated.

KPAX is a proud sponsor of the Guerrilla Turkey Drive.