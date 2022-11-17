Watch Now
Community

Actions

Donations still needed for Guerilla Turkey Drive in Missoula (VIDEO)

The Guerilla Turkey Drive with Townsquare Media in Missoula is in full swing.
Guerilla Turkey Drive
Guerilla Turkey Drive 2022
Posted at 8:03 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 10:03:38-05

MISSOULA - The Guerilla Turkey Drive with Townsquare Media in Missoula is in full swing.

We talked with Chris Wolfe on Wednesday to see how the drive is going so far.

Watch the interview with Chris Wolfe below.

Donations still needed for Guerilla Turkey Drive in Missoula

People can drop off frozen turkey donations at the Townsquare Media studios at 3250 South Reserve Street on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Any donations are greatly appreciated.

KPAX is a proud sponsor of the Guerrilla Turkey Drive.

Guerilla Turkey Drive 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App