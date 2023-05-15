Foster care, family services event planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - Summertime can be tough on some families.

With school out, added costs from childcare to food add anxiety to already stressed-out households. Additionally, the need for foster care in our community continues to grow.

Several different agencies that help support families are hosting an event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to make sure parents know what resources are there to support them. It's also an opportunity for those interested in possibly becoming a foster parent to learn more about the process.

Montana Child and Family Services, the Dan Fox Family Care Program, Youth Dynamics, The Parenting Place, Families First Learning Lab and Youth Instrument Building are taking part in the collaborative event.

"Basically looking for anyone who's interested in becoming a foster parent or a foster family. We'd also like families who might need a little additional support over the summer to come along, too because our goal is to help families out, too,” said Youth Homes Family Developer Service coordinator Bianey Lara-Ambriz. “It's not just for foster families, but offers preventative work to keep kids from going into the system as well.”

Tuesday’s event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Suite F of the Youth Instrument Building at 2142 River Road in Missoula. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to answer questions and there will be refreshments.

Learn more about becoming a foster parent at https://dphhs.mt.gov/CFSD/Fosterparent/. Statistics show that the greatest need for foster parents is for children between 5 and 15 years old.