Free youth art workshop series in Arlee starting soon, space still available

ARLEE - Kids in Western Montana have a chance to contribute to a future piece of public artwork in Arlee thanks to a series of workshops led by a Native American artist.

The Arlee Community Development Corporation (CDC) is preparing to kick off free art workshops for children in grades four through eight.

The workshops will take place every Friday starting on April 14, 2023, and running through June 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Leaders say there’s still space for more students to register.

Classes will be taught by Native American artist Cameron Decker at the Arlee CDC located at 92555 U.S. Highway 93.

Lunch will be provided throughout the program, according to a news release from the Arlee CDC.

Children can also expect a field trip to the Missoula Art Museum, the Missoula Public Library, a tour of public works of art in downtown Missoula and more.

The series is funded and supported by the O.P. and W.E. Edwards Foundation and the Arlee CDC, according to the news release.

Click to register here.

