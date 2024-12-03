Hooves of Promise gallops into giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is here, and Hooves of Promise is one of many organizations participating.

Danye Young-Logan loves horses, but she noticed a big problem.

"There was 5.9 million horses that needed homes," Logan-Young said.

She's rescued horses from all across the country, many of which come from tough backgrounds.

Hooves of Promise wants to make sure horses not only recover, but thrive. However, this type of care requires lots of time and money.

Logan-Young says this is her full-time job.

"I can't have a job because I have a horse rescue," Logan-Young says.

She spends her days caring for horses and only one horse's care out of eighteen is fully funded.

While it is basically a one-woman show, community support from Giving Tuesday, other donations and volunteers help Logan-Young keep Hooves of Promise running.

"It's always work, it's always expensive," Logan-Young said, "Like we need water troughs, we need horse blankets, we need hay, we need grain, we need hay cubes, we need panels, hog panels, horse panels, any kind of fencing. Actually, we take it all."

Logan-Young said she loves help with the horses, whether it's money, supplies, or company. She's proud of her friendly herd and welcomes visitors to come ride and learn. Any money from lessons goes directly back to their care. You can contact Hooves for Promise for ways to Donate.

Logan-Young says that is where you will find her.

"I get to see my handsome Joe and I get to run out here and feed all these horses and I get to love them and stroke their necks and just, you know, glory and, and, and, and shine in their loving light."

Hooves of Promise is one of many organizations participating in Giving Tuesday. You can pick your favorite and give this season.