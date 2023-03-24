In-person Girl Scout cookie sales begin in Montana

MISSOULA – Don't worry If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout cookies.

People can buy their favorites at booths across Montana from now until April 16.



Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will have nine varieties to offer at cookie booths.

There will be Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Trefoils, and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

All the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops for program-related activities.