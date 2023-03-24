Watch Now
In-person Girl Scout cookie sales begin in Montana

MTN News
People can buy their favorite Girl Scout cookies at booths across Montana until April 16, 2023.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 18:19:55-04

MISSOULA – Don't worry If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout cookies.

People can buy their favorites at booths across Montana from now until April 16.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will have nine varieties to offer at cookie booths.
There will be Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Trefoils, and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

All the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops for program-related activities.

