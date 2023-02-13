Missoula troop ready to sell Girl Scout cookies

MISSOULA - There will be a new booth outside of local grocery stores come late March, and they would belong to the Girl Scouts.

They are typically known for their cookies — and you’re in luck because it’s officially Girl Scout cookie season.

We spent some time with some Girl Scouts in Missoula that just started selling cookies last week.

It seems everyone loves cookies – especially Girl Scout cookies. And it’s their main fundraiser event of the year.

We all know Girl Scout cookies bring joy to the community, but it also teaches girls how to apply their different skills.

There are new flavors this year to add to fan favorites; Thin Mint, Samoas and Tagalongs.

The new flavors include Rasper Berry Rally plus allergen-free cookies.

So, for now, these girls will keep singing their way through cookie season in hope of reaching their goal of ten thousand boxes.

If you would like to learn more about how you can support your local girl scout troop or buy cookies online at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies.html .

You can also see Girl Scouts just like this troop out front of stores for cookie booths starting on March 24.