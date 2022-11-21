Last minute push helps Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula

MISSOULA - It looked for a while on Friday like the stumbling economy and a shortage of birds might derail the Guerrilla Turkey Drive for the first time in 28 years.

But that's when the "Friday Miracle" kicked in.

Going into the final day of the Guerrilla Turkey Drive at the Townsquare Media radio stations, the pace was running far behind, as you heard us reporting here on KPAX.

But then the most amazing thing happened as Missoula Electric Co-Op came through with 6,000 pounds of turkeys, arriving at the 5 p.m. deadline after scouring the city for turkeys.

That led to one of the most epic scenes in turkey drive history, as everyone pitched in to load the turkeys into the Missoula Food Bank truck.

More agencies from Darby to Superior showed up on Monday morning to load their trucks.

All told the drive netted nearly 1,000 turkeys and $2,700 in cash — enough to feed thousands of families and individuals this Thanksgiving.