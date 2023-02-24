Watch Now
Missoula County Spelling Bee held at Sentinel High School

The Missoula County Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Montana Television Network in cooperation with the Missoula County Superintendent of Schools.
Missoula County Spelling Bee
Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:58:56-05

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Spelling Bee kicked off at Sentinel High School on Thursday afternoon.

Forty-five contestants took the stage, representing public and private schools from across the county.

The top four spellers head to the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee at Montana State University in Bozeman on March 11, 2023.

2023 Missoula County Spelling Bee Winner Cheyenne Wang
St. Joseph fifth grade student Cheyenne Wang won the Missoula County Spelling Bee on Feb. 23, 2023,

Missoula County Spelling Bee winners:

  • First place: Cheyenne Wang, fifth grade, St. Joseph
  • Second place: Jack Archibald, seventh grade, Valley Christian
  • Third place: Leo Fellman, seventh grade, Washington
  • Fourth place: Gavin Bishop, seventh grade, Meadow Hill
