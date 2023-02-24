Missoula County Spelling Bee held at Sentinel High School

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Spelling Bee kicked off at Sentinel High School on Thursday afternoon.

The event is sponsored by the Montana Television Network in cooperation with the Missoula County Superintendent of Schools.

Forty-five contestants took the stage, representing public and private schools from across the county.

The top four spellers head to the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee at Montana State University in Bozeman on March 11, 2023.

courtesy photo St. Joseph fifth grade student Cheyenne Wang won the Missoula County Spelling Bee on Feb. 23, 2023,

Missoula County Spelling Bee winners: