Missoula Gives nets $1.2M for area nonprofits in annual event

MISSOULA - Nonprofits across Missoula and Hamilton raked in $1.2 million during this year’s Missoula Gives community fundraising event, which ended on Friday night.

Of the 180 nonprofits in this year’s event, 25 were new.

“Over 3,600 people donated to this year’s campaign – and hundreds more were involved in planning the event and working behind the scenes,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation. “It’s truly remarkable to see Missoula come together like this and support our non-profit sector.”

The Missoula Community Foundation has hosted Missoula Gives since 2014. Since then, it has raised $4.9 million for area nonprofits. The foundation also manages charitable funds, connects donors with causes, and serves as a resource for planned giving.

Among this year’s new nonprofits, Friends of the Children used the event to bring attention to its organization.

“We opened our doors in Missoula last year and this was a fantastic way for us to not only raise much-needed funds, but it has helped us share our work with a great audience and gain new donors to our organization,” said Ben Davis, Executive Director of Friends of the Children.

Allen said the money raised isn’t the only benefit to the organizations that participate. The annual campaign also provides a structure for non-profit staff, volunteers, and board members to work together to reach their goals.

“Missoula Gives is a good entry point for folks who may be new to non-profit boards or development work,” Allen said. “We sponsor training on fundraising tools and methods, and then the organizations can put that training into practice right away, which is a rare opportunity for many of them.”