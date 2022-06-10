Missoula Makers Collective hosts market event

MISSOULA – Members of the Missoula Makers Collective are turning their passions into profits.

Over 20 makers of handmade goods came together on Thursday in the KettleHouse Brewery parking lot.

The Makers Market Collective was started by Rachel Cowan and Bailey Durnell who wanted to make an empowering community for Missoula makers.

The Collective facilitates friendships between makers and gives them the space to sell their creations at the Makers Market every other Thursday.

Community members can peruse the various booths and support local small businesses.

Keep up to date with the Missoula Makers Collective on Instagram or at https://mslamakers.com/.

There are maker spots available for July for anyone who is interested in selling their handmade crafts.