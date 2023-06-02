Watch Now
Community

Actions

Missoula Makers Collective joins Downtown ToNight festivities

There's so much to enjoy at Caras Park on Thursday nights!
Bailey, MSLA MA
MTN News
It was a successful first market at Downtown ToNight on June 1, 2023. Co-creator Bailey Drunell is eager to see how things progress as the summer rolls on
Bailey, MSLA MA
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 15:30:08-04

MISSOULA — It's a sign that summer is here!

Live music and food trucks returned to Caras Park on June 1, 2023, as Missoula's Downtown ToNight made a comeback. The popular event takes place every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

A new addition to this year’s festivities is the Missoula Makers Collective. They started in a small studio, then, last summer, they had bi-weekly markets in the parking lot of Kettlehouse on Myrtle Street.

The Missoula Makers Collective has been growing rapidly, so they’re excited to have a weekly market at Downtown ToNight featuring a rotating variety of makers.

Each booth has different handmade goods. Some featured at the first market were beaded rim hats, wooden carvings, embroidered sweatshirts and caps, and specialized earrings.

Missoula Makers Collective co-creator Bailey Durnell was giddy to have the market join Downtown ToNight.

“Well, I'm excited for people to come back and see new makers. I want people to feel like this isn’t just a one-time event. They can come back every week and they’re gonna see something new because they definitely are. We have almost 20 new people coming in every week. I’m hoping that people come back and watch the market progress and then also that it becomes a staple summer event in Missoula.”

Grab a drink, get a bite to eat from one of the food trucks, and shop around the Makers Market at the next Downtown ToNight on June 8. You never know what cool creations you might find.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!