Missoula officials aim to raise $500,000 for Caras Park Canopy and Pavilion

In the heart of downtown Missoula, Caras Park stands as a hub for community events.

One of the park's key pieces needs upgraded and officials have launched a new campaign to do just that.

Downtown Missoula officials are launching a fundraising initiative with the goal of raising $500,000 to upgrade the canopy and pavilion at CARAS Park.

Recent evaluations have identified safety concerns regarding the existing canopy, the current canopy has extended it's life-span of fifteen years. While the steel framework of the pavilion requires new paint to address weathering and corrosion.

City officials also hope to install additional features to the Beartracks Underbridge Playspace.

They say these improvements are an investment in Missoula's future.

Carrie Harper, Director of Giving at Missoula Downtown Foundation, says the importance of the campaign is to address the safety concerns,

“There's 6 peaks on the canopy and then some of some breakdown in the construction where the cables are in the canopy,” Harper said, “We just don't want some catastrophic event to happen and then it really is broken and so it's just clearly time for it to be replaced.”

Construction is set to begin this fall and should wrap up by the spring of 2026.

The Missoula Downtown Foundation has already raised over 270,000 dollars for the project, with the help of public-private partnerships and grant funding.

