Missoula’s Poverello Center to provide Thanksgiving Day meals

MISSOULA — Holiday meals will once again be available to Missoula’s homeless population on Thanksgiving.

The Poverello Center’s Thanksgiving Day meal services are being sponsored by ATG and are made possible by more than 50 volunteers.

Meal service will be open to the public at both shelter locations on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The meal service runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Poverello Center and from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter.

The Poverello Center Food Pantry will be closed on Thursday but is open from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Missoula Food Bank will be closed on Thursday and Friday.