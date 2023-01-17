MLK Read for Peace helps Missoula students learn lessons

MISSOULA – Monday marked the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, a holiday and an official day of service.

In Missoula, students from nearly 60 classes learned about Dr. King through activities with MLK Read for Peace.

Students completed an activity meant to help promote peace and equality in their lives after listening to a book read aloud.

It was a small activity designed to honor what Dr. King did for the civil rights movement.

The Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) hosted its 13th annual MLK Jr. Day: Read for Peace in Missoula and across Montana.