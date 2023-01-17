Life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. remembered in Missoula

MISSOULA – People in Missoula remembered the life and legacy of the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday evening.

Dozens gathered at St. Anthony Catholic Church to remember the works of Dr. King through performances, speeches and more.

The event was one of several that were put on by the Missoula MLK Day planning team.

The group says it is committed to helping elevate and remember the work of the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

That legacy includes Dr. King's arrest in Birmingham, Alabama after peaceful demonstrations.

From that cell, he would go on to write one of the most celebrated pieces in literary history.

Dr. King died at 39 years old after he was shot in 1968.