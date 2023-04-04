One Class at a Time: Alberton School's Marty Maddalena

ALBERTON - This week's One Class at a Time winner hails from Alberton School and is fixing up things — all in the name of science.

Marty Maddalena teaches middle and high school science classes in Alberton, so that means everything from biology to chemistry to physical science and more.

This is only his second year teaching and he’s already inherited a classroom full of fun things.

“It’s from — I don’t know when this classroom was built — but it’s got decades of stuff that I haven’t even touched the surface on," Maddalena said.

Even though his classroom is still under construction in his eyes — Maddalena will use his $250 One Class at a Time grant money towards buying a complete toolset for his students.

MTN News

“In my physical science class, we were dropping pumpkins out the window and trying to design things to keep them protected and just like a good set of tools is gonna a long way.”

Having a full set will help Maddalena save time from running back and forth to a basement storage space and give his students a chance to continue their amazing projects.

“They will be the first to tell you when Mr. M is wrong or makes a mistake. And it’s part of the process and there are times when I don’t know the answer and I love those questions and we get to learn together," Maddalena said. "But I’m constantly learning in this job — I can’t get enough of it. It’s really fun.”

In just a few weeks, on April 19, you can see for yourself some of these science experiments in person as Alberton School will have a student project exhibition from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

With or without tools though, those students have a hard-working and fantastic teacher in their corner.