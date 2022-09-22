One Class at a Time: Frenchtown Middle School’s Rae-Ann Beaulieu

Now the new school year is well underway we’ve teamed up with Republic Services each week to give Western Montana teachers a $250 grant.

Our first One Class at a Time grant winner is Frenchtown Middle School teacher Rae-Ann Beaulieu.

“I have everyone. I have the class clowns. I have the athletic kids. I have the music kids. They love to come and hang out in my room,” Beaulieu said.

MTN News

She teaches sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students about math and computer applications.

Beaulieu plans to use her grant to buy sensory tools including fidget spinners or Lite Brite stations that help students who learn differently.