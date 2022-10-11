One Class at a Time: Hellgate Middle School’s Adelle Donohue

MISSOULA – This week’s One Class Time grant winner is Adelle Donohue who makes science a hands-on experience for seventh and eighth grade students at Hellgate Middle School.

Science can be a difficult subject to teach when big concepts like the solar system feel so far away, but Donohue finds a way to make even the smallest microbe a tangible reality.

“So, these are merge cubes and they’re basically these cubes that allow interaction with something in augmented reality like a cell or the solar system or the organelles in an individual cell,” Donohue explained. “There’s lots of different things that they can use in the app.“

MTN News

Donohue plans to use her $250 grant to buy Augmented Reality (AR) cubes that make models of our natural world come alive on an iPad which will help students learn about space or the human body.

“I think that middle schoolers love that kind of learning and they can really connect a little bit more with things they can see and do and experience,” Donohue said. “And I think that’s really important in science too.”

Donohue shared that the cubes will not only be used in her classroom but for other science classes at Hellgate Middle School as well.