One Class at a Time: Lifelong Learning Center’s Kate Leary

MISSOULA - This week’s One Class at a Time winner is Kate Leary who teaches the English language at the Lifelong Learning Center in Missoula.

“So, we’re affiliated with Missoula County Public Schools, but we’re the adult education division. So, it looks a little less traditional than the 8-to-3,” Leary explained.

She plans to use the $250 grant to buy picture dictionaries in new languages for her students, which will support them in a variety of ways.

MTN News

“This will support learners as they’re preparing to not only settle in Missoula but make Missoula their permanent home,” Leary said.

“When you invest in the people of your community, everybody benefits and there really is so much value in helping out your neighbor with what they might need language-wise — culturally — to make everybody’s experience living in our community better,” Leary said when asked what she wished she could tell people about her students.

Leary is a teacher who is focused on helping her students thrive in their homes and in the community.