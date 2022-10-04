One Class at a Time: Lolo School teacher Jacqueline Marshall

LOLO - This week’s One Class at a Time winner is Jacqueline Marshall who teaches sixth grade English and social studies at Lolo Middle School.

“I think that they do know this, but that myself and other teachers; we are here for them and we’re here because we care about them,” Marshall said.

Marshall will use her $250 grant to purchase mentor texts.

“If I’ve noticed that my students were not using a lot of dialogue in their stories, I might show a text where the writer uses dialogue to tell the story and progress that story,” Marshall explained.

MTN News

“Then we would model that and try something as a class and then I would encourage students to try that in their own writing,” Marshall continued.

She hopes that having examples of good writing will help her students for years to come.

“And it just exposes them to how to do that, because I find my students have so many great ideas," Marshall said.

It's just about learning how to execute those ideas and clearly communicate their ideas with others,” she concluded.