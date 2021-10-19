One Class at a Time: Polson High School’s Kris Kelly

POLSON — This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is Kris Kelly who works in the Special Education Department at Polson High School where she teaches Life Skills and Transition, getting students ready to be out on their own.

"The more resources and skills I can impart with them when they graduate, the more independently they can live,” Kelly explained. “The more independently they live just means more success across the whole board. If the student can leave here learning the basics of a drill and the basic tools and to help themselves in their house. That is success.”

Kelly may look familiar to you. She's been on MTN before, as the coach of the Montana Special Olympics team of the year from Polson.

MTN News

In the past, Kelly has at times had to reach into her own pocket to get the "tools" she needs for her students. But with this grant, she will buy a tool set, basic items that we might see hanging up in a garage.

"Literally, I want to buy handsaws, and buy tape measures that have everything written out,” Kelly said “My students sometimes don't understand math concepts, so if all the increments are on the tape measure written out for them, it makes it easier for them."