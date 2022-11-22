One Class at a Time: Sentinel High Schools’ Dennisse Kundig

MISSOULA - This week’s One Class at a Time winner is Dennisse Kundig who teaches geometry and algebra to students at Sentinel High School in Missoula.

“Everybody’s different. I love them all,” Kundig said of her students.

She plans to use her $250 grant to buy a class set of graphing calculators and other tools so that students don't have to use their phones in class or during tests.

MTN News

Kundig hopes that the calculators will help her student be brilliant at the basics -- just like her.

“I like to say that I teach students and not a curriculum,” Kundig explained. “As long as you walk out the room understanding it, then I feel complete.”

Kundig served our country for four years and now she’s still serving right here in Montana by teaching the basics One Class at a Time.