One Class at a Time: Superior Elementary School’s Kaila Parkin

SUPERIOR - Kaila Parkin’s first grade class of 13 kids at Superior Elementary School is just what you’d expect.

“They are young and they’re energetic and they’re so funny and they ask so many questions and they’re so curious -- that’s what I love,” Parkin said.

Parkin is a home-grown Montana gal who is using a little faith, trust, and pixie dust to help her students learn how to love reading.

“I mean they’re still in this crucial year where they’re just learning how to read, but I want them to enjoy it, rather than just something they have to do at school,” Parkin explained.

MTN News

Her students don’t know it but their teacher is their classroom “book fairy.”

“All they want to do is read the letter from the book fairy, they’re so excited they get this new book they get to take home, but they’re so obsessed with reading the letter from the fairy,” Parkin said. It’s so cute!”

Depending on the season, Parkin chooses a new book each month for all 13 of her students to take home.

Sometimes the boys and girls get different books, but the $250 One Class at a Time grant will keep the book fairy magic alive for a little while.

“I just get so excited for them and just to make them excited is amazing,” Parkin said.

Parkin attended Potomac School and it was her kindergarten teacher there that inspired her to love learning and to share that love.