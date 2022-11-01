One Class at a Time: Victor School's Kristy Gaul

VICTOR - This week's One Class at a Time winner is Kristy Gaul from Victor School.

Gaul has been a substitute, a para, and much more in education for about 13 years.

Now, she teaches Kindergarten in Victor and can't imagine teaching any other grade.

“When they asked me to be in Kindergarten I was a little bit hesitant because I hadn’t really had a lot of experience with them," explained Gaul. "As soon as I jumped in I fell in love with the littles, I connected really well with them, and I just have so much fun teaching them that I just couldn’t imagine changing to anyone else now."

MTN News

Kristy will buy bug kits with her $250 grant, which is enough to get each of her kindergartens their own kit. In the spring, she hopes the bug kits will inspire learning outside of the classroom.

“So, to be able to get out there and explore and play with their butterfly nets and their bug homes... it will be nice after being cooped up all winter," Gaul shared. "Then, we’ll just connect it with their journaling and animal homes in general.”

While Gaul is planning on helping her students watch bugs and butterflies grow, she loves watching her kindergarteners change and transform.

“Just being here, seeing them grow, and seeing them get those lightbulb moments makes it worth everything," Gaul said.