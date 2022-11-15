One Class at a Time: Willard High School's Laci Dunfee

MISSOULA - This week's One Class at a Time winner plans to use her $250 grant to help her students see the world with a new lens.

"They've shown so much potential just with taking photos with their phones and videos with their phones," Dunfee explained.

Laci Dunfee teaches Media/AV classes to students at Willard High School. In her class, high schoolers learn a variety of skills, from photo editing and photography to audio mixing.

"I've been bringing in my own equipment," Dunfee shared. "I think it would be nice for them to have a consistent device.

Dunfee plans to buy a new DSLR camera for her students to learn how to use.

MTN News

She hopes it will let their creativity shine, but also give them an opportunity to practice with a new lens and feel more ownership of their projects.

"It'll just bring more of a real-world quality to what they're doing, rather than having to use their phones," said Dunfee. "At least they'll get their hands on a real camera."

Even though Dunfee has smaller classes and limited time with her students, she says she makes the most of it.

"You just can't stop thinking about them, they're our future, they have so much potential," Dunfee said.

"It's a tough age, so just to have a couple of adults that you know really care about you makes a big difference," Dunfee concluded.