56th Creston Auction kicks off

CRESTON - The 56th Creston Auction kicked off Friday with a line of cars to the highway for consignment day.

People were all over the field behind Creston School helping neighbors unload goods to sell to raise money for the Creston Volunteer Fire Department.

The event takes place at the Creston School, right off Highway 35.

The proceeds from this year’s auction will be going toward Creston’s new firehouse.

The auction and construction of the new fire house has been postponed for two years due to COVID-19.

The Creston community views the event as a chance to reconnect with friends throughout the community and the event has been missed by all.

The event will continue throughout the weekend with the opening ceremony and auction on Saturday and the vehicle and equipment sale on Sunday.

Visit http://www.crestonfire.org for additional information.