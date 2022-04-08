Artists sought for 3rd phase of the Rails to Trails Tunnel Vision mural project

KALISPELL - KALICO Art Center is looking for three artists to complete the third and final mural on the Rails to Trails Tunnel Vision project.

The Tunnel Vision project was started in Kalispell three years ago by the KALICO Art Center as a way to beautify the Rails to Trails system and connect with the community.

There are two tunnels, by Glacier High School and Flathead Valley Community College, that currently have murals as part of the first two phases of the project.

“It was something that we created to beautify our trails and to also increase and create engagement with our trails," said KALICO Art Center Board Chair Alisha Shilling.

"So these are mixed use trails that go you know, all the way to Kila and Somers, and we really wanted people to feel safe and be engaged and public art is a great way to re-engage our community,” Shilling added.

KALICO is looking for a single artist, or a team, who either live in Montana or has Montana Tribal lineage.

Applications to be a part of this project are due April 30 and the winner will be publicly announced on May 23.

Muralists who paint the entrances to the tunnel will be awarded $1,800 and the artist who does the inside of the tunnel will be awarded $5,00.

“KALICO loves to employ our local artists and our artists within Montana,” said Shilling.

All of the funds that are going to the artists were either donated or received from a grant. All donations were personally raised by Rails to Trails Kip Smith.

“We had tremendous response from the community,” said Kip Smith, NWMT Rails to Trails.

The newest mural will be painted on the Lone Pine Tunnel, just south of the Foys Lake Interchange.

The painting will take place between July 9 and July 15.

“We are just thrilled that we have the funding to make this project become a reality,” said Smith.

