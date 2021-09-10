Volunteers sought for painting of Kalispell pedestrian tunnels

KALISPELL — A project aimed at beautifying pedestrian underpasses in Kalispell needs community support as the second phase of painting begins next week.

Back in July, mural paintings were finished on the entrances of two pedestrian tunnels along Kalispell’s shared-use trail system. Mural painting will begin on the interior walls of a tunnel located near Glacier High School will begin on Wednesday.

Tunnel Vision organizer Kip Smith said the interior walls span 120 feet and will take roughly 10 days to paint, led by Bozeman artist Griffin Foster.

Smith said Foster needs community volunteers to help paint the interior walls, covering 4,000 square feet of space with color. He added paint will be provided on-site, asking volunteers to bring paint clothes, shoes, and a good attitude.

“People can come without any experience, and we will put them to work to paint, basically paint by number on steroids,” said Smith.

Smith asks those who would like to volunteer to sign up for a shift online.