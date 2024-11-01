Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry Annual Operation Candy Buy Back to help support troops

KALISPELL — Now that Halloween is over, and trick-or-treaters have their hauls, candy is in abundance.

A dentist in Kalispell has the solution for any excess candy families are looking to get rid of.

Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry in Kalispell is holding its annual candy buyback. The dentist's office buys back extra candy from kids for $2 a pound, up to five pounds per kid.

Not only does this help kids avoid cavities, but they also send the candy to troops overseas through Treat for Troops.

Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry has been buying candy back from kids for over five years and every year they collect more and with just two candy collection days it's a big task for the team to get it all done.

“Thankfully I have a great team here too to help out because it ends up being a lot. I mean last year I think we ended up with somewhere around 400 pounds of candy, so it's a lot of candy," said Gabe Dawson, a Dentist at Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry. "I'm just happy to help and I think it's a cool organization and a great cause. So it's fun, the kids love it, get a little cash, and they get to keep some candy. It's a blast for everybody,”

The candy buyback started on Friday but kids still have one more day to make some money and donate to the troops. Candy can be dropped off on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry.

Big Sky Pediatric Dentistry is located at 795 Sunset Boulevard, Suite C, in Kalispell.