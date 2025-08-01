Verizon-Cellular Plus hosting free backpack giveaway at Kalispell, Missoula locations

KALISPELL — With the school year coming fast, supplies can be expensive, but Verizon-Cellular Plus is giving away free backpacks for children in school.

“We're excited to help these kids out and give them awesome school supplies into the school year, and we're just excited to give back,” Evergreen Verizon Assistant Manager Gabriel Villanueva told MTN.

Verizon-Cellular Plus is giving out free backpacks full of school supplies in Missoula and Kalispell at four locations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

In Kalispell, the two participating locations are the Verizon stores on 1805 U.S. Highway 93 South and at 1194 U.S. Highway 2. The Missoula locations are at 610 East Broadway and 2506 Mount Avenue.

“All the students need to do is come in with an adult, the child needs to be with them, and we have 90 backpacks to give away.”

Each one of the backpacks is donated through team-led drives, partner contributions, and community members giving back.

“All of the donations were sourced locally and everyone who donated here in the Verizon store, that's going back into the local community as well, ” Villanueva says.

The giveaway hopes to not only help families but also to raise the children's confidence when the school year begins by making sure all kids have the supplies they need.

“It's great to see students prepared for this upcoming school year, and you know, walking in confident with a brand new shiny backpack.”

The backpacks will be given on a first-come come first first-served basis.