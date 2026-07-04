BIGFORK — For more than 40 years, the Bigfork VFW has been using Fourth of July fireworks sales to fund programs that support veterans and the broader community.

Watch the video below:

Bigfork VFW turns Fourth of July fireworks sales into community support for more than 40 years

What started as a small booth has grown into one of the community's most anticipated Fourth of July traditions. Commander Steve Gordon said the fundraiser returns 100% of the money raised, with proceeds going toward local veterans and their families, community programs, scholarships, and the development of the post's memorial garden.

Gordon said the community has rallied around the VFW's booth for years, making it as successful as it is.

"It's quite excellent so far. We have people that they tell us all the time that this is the only place that they buy fireworks. They come back year after year."

The booth will remain open at the VFW through the Fourth, from noon to 8 p.m.