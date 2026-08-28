Columbia Falls Community Market must raise $1.1 million by Sept. 7 to buy its land

COLUMBIA FALLS — Every Thursday, the Columbia Falls Community Market showcases fresh produce, handmade items and the kind of energy that only comes from neighbors gathering in one place.

WATCH THE STORY:

Columbia Falls Community Market Fundraiser

For years, the Boys and Girls Club has allowed the market to call the land home, giving vendors and shoppers alike a reliable place to come together each week. But now that home is at risk.

The market received notice of its right of refusal in late August. That right of refusal gives organizers the opportunity to purchase the land before another buyer can, but they must raise $1.1 million by Sept. 7 to do so. The board has decided to try to fundraise that money to make the land theirs permanently.

Executive Director Melissa Ellis is now turning to the very neighbors the market was built to serve.

"The Columbia Falls community market is all about community, these are your neighbors. All of these businesses are local businesses and so when you come to the market, you are supporting your neighbor and when you spend money here you're keeping money local," Ellis said.

Those who want to contribute can donate here or make a pledge by emailing cfcommunitymarket@gmail.com. The market continues every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 24.