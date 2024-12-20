Columbia Falls Junior High School band to hold community concert fundraiser

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls Junior High School band students are looking to the community for support and will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, December 21.

“The instruments are getting older, and so they need more maintenance. They need more repairs," said Columbia Falls Junior High School instrumental music teacher Ben Caudill.

Students, alumni and other local musicians will play a concert and host a silent auction to raise money for new band equipment and to pay for the repair costs of their current beloved instruments.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

"It's kind of getting to that point where we really need to get a lot of funds as soon as we can," said Caudill.

Saturday's concert is different from the typical setting for the band as it’s not just friends and family in attendance, but the entire community.

“It's nice because it teaches kids how to play in front of people, and it like helps kids. It gets their fingers stronger,” said student Brooklynde Fields.

The concert will feature a New Orleans-style brass band, duets, solos and more. Not all band students will play, but even those waiting in the wings understand how important a community-focused fundraising event is for their group.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

“I think it'll build that confidence more. And because there's such good players that they deserve to be in the fundraiser,” said student Gracie Batt.

The concert and silent auction take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Rendezvous in Columbia Falls. Admission is free and there will be many opportunities to donate to help the students.

“If I succeed, who knows how much money that's making for the school? And I love this school. It's amazing. All of the teachers, all of the classes are perfect," said student Matthew Ware.