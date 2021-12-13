Firehouse Subs donating $4,000 to Montana Children's Hospital

KALISPELL - Kalispell Firehouse Subs is giving $4,000 to the Montana Children's Hospital thanks to generous support from the Flathead community.

The restaurant chain is using donations and proceeds made at the restaurant between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 to buy toys and necessary items for hospital patients during the Christmas season.

The toys purchased for kids will include medical play dolls, superhero friends, tech gadgets, and more.

The hope is the toys will help reduce the stress of the holiday season on parents of children staying at the hospital and allow them to focus on their child's health care.

