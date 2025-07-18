Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Flathead Land Trust protects 40 acre Bradshaw Property in Bigfork

Flathead Land Trust protects the Bradshaw property in Bigfork
Flathead Land Trust
The Bradshaw property overlooks the Swan River
Flathead Land Trust protects the Bradshaw property in Bigfork
Posted

BIGFORK — The Flathead Land Trust just celebrated their 40th anniversary last month, and are now saving 40 acre plots of land.

The land trust partnered with the Bradshaw family to preserve their 40-acre property in Bigfork.

It borders other protected land including the 238-acre Harrell Forest Community Trails Property also managed by Flathead Land Trust, creating a wildlife corridor.

Some of that wildlife includes white-tailed deer, coyotes, various birds, and more.

Protecting a piece of land like the Bradshaw property ensures that the Bigfork community will benefit.

“It ensures that the wildlife folks in the Bigfork community will continue to have the habitat it needs, and just have that open space, as a value to the community of Bigfork generally," Flathead Land Trust Land Protection Specialist Ryan Hunter says.

The land trust will protect the Bradshaw Property with minimal intervention to maintain its natural habitat.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader