Flathead Land Trust protects 40 acre Bradshaw Property in Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Flathead Land Trust just celebrated their 40th anniversary last month, and are now saving 40 acre plots of land.

The land trust partnered with the Bradshaw family to preserve their 40-acre property in Bigfork.

It borders other protected land including the 238-acre Harrell Forest Community Trails Property also managed by Flathead Land Trust, creating a wildlife corridor.

Some of that wildlife includes white-tailed deer, coyotes, various birds, and more.

Protecting a piece of land like the Bradshaw property ensures that the Bigfork community will benefit.

“It ensures that the wildlife folks in the Bigfork community will continue to have the habitat it needs, and just have that open space, as a value to the community of Bigfork generally," Flathead Land Trust Land Protection Specialist Ryan Hunter says.

The land trust will protect the Bradshaw Property with minimal intervention to maintain its natural habitat.

